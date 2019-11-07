English media personality and columnist Katie Hopkins is at it again, this time she courted controversy for her demeaning comments on transgender cricketer Maxine Blythin. Once again, Hopkins faced backlash for her insensitive comments on transgenders.

Blythin was awarded Kent‘s ‘women cricketer of the year’ recently and that made the news as she was a transgender cricketer.

Hopkins was one of the firsts to pull Blythin down. In her tweet on the transgender cricketer, she wrote, “Women” Player of the Year. Another kick in the ovaries for biological females everywhere. What is wrong with you @KentCricket.Our daughters deserve better than this boll*cks.”

This comment caught the eye of English cricketer Tammy Beaumont, who came down hard on Hopkins. Beaumont felt cricket is a sport where one should not be looked down upon because of their gender. She also felt it is not right to share such comments and articles on social media as it adds insult to injury and is discrimination of sorts.

Also, she explained about the policy of England Cricket Board (ECB) over the trans cricketers and wrote, “ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have a clear policy on trans sportspeople. If you have an issue with that policy then that is up to you, but don’t take it out on individuals. As far as I’m aware there’s no conclusive proof of any ‘advantages’ of being a trans woman in cricket.”