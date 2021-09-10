TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Predictions Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier

Tanzania Women vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAN-W vs ZM-W at Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground: In the match no. 5 of Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier tournament, Zimbabwe Women will take on Tanzania Women at the Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier TAN-W vs ZM-W match will start at 1 PM IST – September 10. Both teams will be starting their campaign in the competition with this match and would be raring to start in an emphatic fashion. Meanwhile, a total of 11 teams are featuring in the qualifying tournament. While Group A contains six teams, 5 sides are placed in Group B. The winner of this tournament will progress to the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament in 2022.. Here is the Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, TAN-W vs ZM-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, TAN-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Tanzania Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier.Also Read - UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Uganda vs Kenya, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Entebbe Cricket Oval at 12:30 PM IST September 10 Friday

TOSS: The Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier toss between Zimbabwe Women and Tanzania Women will take place at 12:30 PM IST – September 10. Also Read - PRC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips KCA Club Championship Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain- Pratibha Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 10 Friday

Time: 1 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs India 5th Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Emirates Old Trafford 3:30 PM IST September 10 Friday

Venue: Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground, Gaborone.

TAN-W vs ZM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Modester Mupachikwa

Batters – Monica Pascal, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri

All-rounders – Josephine Nkomo (C), Fatuma Kibasu (VC), Precious Marange

Bowlers – Nomvelo Sibanda, Nasra Saidi, Loren Tshuma, Saum Mtae

TAN-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing XIs

Tanzania Women: Linda Massawe, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius, Mwanaiddi Shakim, Fatuma Kibasu, Mwanaidi Swedy, Zinaida Jeremiah, Nasra Saidi, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Perice Kamunya.

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loren Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger.

TAN-W vs ZM-W Squads

Tanzania Women: Linda Massawe, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius, Mwanaidi Ibrahim Shakim, Fatuma Kibasu, Zinaida Finkili, Mwanaidi Swedy, Nasra Saidi, Saum Mtae, Mwanamvua Hamisi, Perice Zakayo Kamunya, Sophia Frank, Shufaa Mohamedi.

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZM-W Dream11 Team/ TAN-W Dream11 Team/ Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tanzania Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.