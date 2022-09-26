London, Sep 26: India wicket-keeper Taniyaa Bhatia was disappointed with ECB as she was robbed from the team hotel and in a series of tweets on Monday wrote that the thief walked into her room and took away cash, cards, watches and jewellery. The Indian team was staying at Marriott Hotel London Maida Vale. The Women in Blue won the ODI series against England 3-0.Also Read - Jhulan Goswami Pens Heartfelt Note, Says Hope I Have Been Successful in Inspiring the Next Generation

“Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team. So unsafe,” wrote Taniyaa. Also Read - Virender Sehwag TROLLS England After Controversial Run Out by Deepti Sharma; Post Goes VIRAL

India had played three T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. While they lost the T20I series 2-1, the visitors came back to win the ODI series 3-0, marking it the very first instance of them registering a clean sweep over England in England. Also Read - Indian Women’s Historic ODI Series Win in England Has Lessons For Rohit Sharma-Led Team as Well

“Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket’s preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well,” she added. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hadn’t yet responded to Taniyaa’s claims of theft.

Taniyaa didn’t get to play a single match on the tour after playing in the practice match against England Development Squad Women on August 6 as Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia were India’s preferred wicketkeeping options in T20Is and ODIs respectively. She is also one of the two standby players for Women’s Asia Cup, to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1-15.

(With Inputs From IANS)