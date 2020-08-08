Tanzania APL T20 Live Streaming Details

A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam where six teams will be taking part.

The Advanced Players League T20, also known as APL T20, will be crucial for the national team selections. The head coach Steve Tiloko will be keenly following the tournament and the best performers could be awarded a national team call-up.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Tanzania APL T20

When: From August 8 to August 16

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Where to Stream Online in India: Tanzania APL T20 will be streamed live on the gifincric.com website.

TV: Not Available

Tanzania APL T20 SCHEDULE

FULL SQUADS

Simba Kings squad: Salmin Saidi , Stewart Kaduma, Karim Kiseto, Mukul, Jatin Prajapati , Gokul Das, Benson Myankini, Salmini Yusuph, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Mwita, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussein, Vipul Pindoria , Mohamed Ali, Hamisi Lyimo, Mohamed Yunusi

Chui Challengers squad: Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu , Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri

Buffalo Blaster squad: Wilbart Mollel, Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Abubakar Selemani , Ayubu Swedi, Adnan Zariwala , Firoz Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale, Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe

Royal Rhinos squad: Vikram Rathore, Omari Hilali, Aahil Jasani, Yash Hirwania, Suraj Kumar, Augustine Mwamele, Issa Safari, Safvan Annarathodika, Faridi Bakari, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Seif Khalifa, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Baraka Laiza, Jumanne Masquater

Tembo Stars squad: Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy

Twiga Titans squad: Drumit Mehta, Nyenje Hashimu, Bhavesh Govin, Karim Juma, Ali Hafidhi, Kishwabi Ngozi, Tambwe Rashidi, Faraji Mrope, Lazaro Festo, Abdurrahman Akida, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Zahid Abbas