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Tanzid Hasan HEROICS guides Bangladesh to thrilling win over Pakistan despite Salman Aghas century

Tanzid Hasan HEROICS guides Bangladesh to thrilling win over Pakistan despite Salman Agha’s century

Tanzid Hasan starred with a brilliant ton as Bangladesh edged Pakistan in a nail-biting Mirpur clash, despite a valiant century from Salman Ali Agha.

Tanzid Hasan HEROICS guides Bangladesh to thrilling win over Pakistan

The bilateral decider in Mirpur turned into one of the most thrilling matches of the year. Salman Ali Agha and Tanzid Hasan managed to produce standout performances while the rest struggled.

The final over summed up the thrill, with one wicket remaining, Shaheen Shah Afridi was on strike against Rishad Hossain, needing 14 runs from six balls. On the second delivery, Rishad nearly sealed the match but dropped a catch at mid-on after running back for a skier. With 12 required off the last two balls, a wide was initially given but overturned after a Bangladesh review. Needing 12 from the final delivery, Afridi charged down the pitch and missed completely.

Bangladesh largely dominated Pakistan. The momentum shifted for a brief period when Salman Ali Agha arrived at the crease with Pakistan struggling at 67 for 4 while chasing 291 on a pitch that offered turn at slower speeds and extra bounce when delivered quicker.

Taskin Ahmed struck early for Bangladesh, removing Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan in the first and third overs. In between those dismissals, Maaz Sadaqat edged one off Nahid Rana to depart cheaply.

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Salman Ali Agha’s fighting century kept Pakistan hope alive

Pakistan briefly steadied themselves when debutant Ghazi Ghori and the relatively inexperienced Abdul Samad combined to halt the slide. The pair cautiously rebuilt the innings with a 50-run stand that came off 67 deliveries.

Ghazi Ghori (29) and Abdul Samad (34) fell in quick succession, leaving Pakistan under immense pressure in the chase. However, Salman Ali Agha steadied the innings from one end, while debutant Saad Masood provided support from the other end. The pair added a valuable 79-run stand for the sixth wicket before Masood charged down the track and was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

Despite the conditions, Agha responded brilliantly, taking on the pace attack with confident strokes straight down the ground. He innings featured nine fours and four sixes, serving as a strong reply after his unfortunate run-out in the previous match.

Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi added a crucial 52 runs off 49 balls to keep Pakistan’s hopes alive. However, Agha’s impressive innings ended in the 48th over when he miscued a cross-batted shot off Taskin Ahmed, giving the bowler his fourth and final wicket of the match.

Tanzid Hasan smashed his maiden ODI century

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Tanzid Hasan smashed his maiden ODI century in memorable fashion when he launched Agha for a six in the 33rd over.

Tanzid Hasan played a measured innings, despite hitting six fours and seven sixes, most of his runs came through grounded strokes. He stitched a solid 105-run opening partnership with Saif Hassan, who made 36 off 55 balls. Tanzid anchored the innings through the middle overs before eventually falling in the 37th over, cutting a delivery from Abrar Ahmed straight to Shaheen Shah Afridi at cover.

Abrar impressed as Pakistan’s most effective spinner, varying his pace to trouble the batters. Later, Haris Rauf struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Litton Das (41) and Rishad Hossain (0), and finished with figures of 3 for 52. A late push from Towhid Hridoy, who scored 48 off 44 balls, helped Bangladesh reach 290 for 5.

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