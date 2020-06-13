Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hopes to see India break into the top-10 list of medal winners at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Also Read - Mark my Words, India Will be in Top-10 in 2028 Olympics: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju has time and again reiterated that work at the grassroots level is going on to make India a top sporting nation with focus on Olympics.

India's best tally at the Summer Games came in London 2012 when they finished with six medals.

“In the days to come, I want to ensure that not only our (India’s) participation, but our success rate also must be very high (in the Olympic Games),” Rijiju said during an Instagram chat session on Friday.

“So the target is to make India as one of the top 10 Olympic nations by 2028. This is the target I have set and with the Indian Olympic Association and all National Sports Federations, we have worked out certain plans and strategies,” he added.

While 2028 is the long-term goal, Rijiju hopes to see improvement in Paris which is scheduled to host the quadrennial event in 2024.

Tokyo was set to host this year’s Olympics before they were rescheduled to next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I have no doubt in my mind that by 2028, we will be one of the top ten nations in Olympic and by 2024, we will do better, but top 10 is something we have to achieve by 2028 Olympics,” he said.

Among the several initiatives the government has undertaken towards its goals include Khelo India Games and Fit India movement, Rijiju said.

“India needs to succeed in Olympics and that is why we have created this sporting culture in India by launching Khelo India, Fit India movement, besides different kind of support system and grassroots level motivation. India’s position in the Olympics has to be worth mentioning,” he said.