Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 15 VCT-W vs TAS-W in Hobart: In the match number 15 of Women’s National Cricket League 2020, Tasmania Women will host Victoria Women in another exciting encounter in Hobart, Australia on Tuesday. Victoria Women are placed fourth on the points table, have won and lost two matches each. Tasmania Women, who are placed fifth on the points table, have also won two and lost two matches. Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are the top picks for Victoria Women, while Samantha Bates and Stef Daffara are the players to watch out for Tasmania Women. Both teams would be eyeing a victory as a win on Monday will take the winner to the 3rd position in the points table.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Victoria Women and Tasmania Women Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicole Faltum

Batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (vc), Corinne Hall, Stef Daffara

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (C), Sasha Moloney

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Mef Phillips, Samantha Bates, Sophie Molineux

TAS-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing XIs

Tasmania Women: Brooke Hepburn (C), Meg Phillips, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Hollie Armitage, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Stefanie Daffara/Emma Thompson, Corinne Hall, and Belinda Vakarewa.

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (Wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, and Georgia Wareham.

TAS-W vs VCT-W SQUADS

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.

Tasmania Women: Brooke Hepburn (C), Stef Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Flint, Courtney Webb, Samantha Bates, Erin Fazackerly, Katelynn Fryett, Maisy Gibson, Mef Phillips, Corinne Hall, Emily Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Victoria Women Dream11 Team/ Tasmania Women Dream11 Team/ VCT-W Dream11 Team/ TAS-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.