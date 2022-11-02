IND vs BAN T20, Adelaide: Put into bat first, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were looking to get a good start against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed nearly struck early, but was unlucky as the catch of Rohit Sharma was dropped. Rohit looked to target the square boundary and hit the ball well. Unfortunately, it did not have the distance and was dropped in the deep by Hasan Mahmood. once the catch was dropped, Taskin was livid with the fielder. Thankfully, it did not cost the side big as the Indian captain perished soon after that for two off eight balls.Also Read - IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch

Here is the video of Taskin’s reaction after Rohit’s catch-drop: Also Read - LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli-Axar Key For Big Finish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ban BUZZ: 'Dekh Lena Binod' Trends BIZARRELY. Here's WHY

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

A win for India over Bangladesh in a chilly, cold Adelaide will strengthen their quest to seal a semifinal spot. India and Bangladesh are levels on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate.

Overall, India has a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016.

After winning the toss, Shakib said they have brought in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.