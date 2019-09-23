Every cricket fan around the world is familiar with the word ‘Chokers’, it is more often than not being associated with the strong South African team who has a habit of squandering opportunities it matters the most. Choking is nothing new in cricket, high-pressure situations often test the real skill of a player and nerves get the better of the best of the sportspersons on any given day. On Monday, Tasmania redefined ‘choking’ as they suffered one of the most epic collapses in the history of cricket to lose the game by one run.

In the ongoing Marsh Cup, Australia’s domestic one-day tournament, Tasmania lost five wickets for just three runs in their chase of 186 against Victoria at the WACA, Perth. At 96/2, Tasmania looked comfortably on course to hunt down Victoria’s total of 185. However, destiny had some other plans as Tasmania’s lost their middle and lower order wickets in the space of just ten balls. They were bundled out for 184 in 40.4 overs, with Victoria claiming what had seemed a highly improbable win.

Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W 😱🤯#MarshCup | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/vwiAHSKI1o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 23, 2019



Chris Tremain and Jackson Coleman picked up four wickets apiece to script a remarkable turnaround for Victorians. Coleman claimed three wickets in the 40th over, while Tremain cleaned up the final two batsmen right after. They were backed by some fabulous catching in the field.

Looking to win over a bonus point, Tasmania looked in cruise control at 172/4 in the 39th over. Needing 14 more to secure the point, Beau Webster was the first victim as he attempted a false big stroke, ending a 38-run stand with opener Ben McDermott. In the next over, James Faulkner’s dismissal sparked the implosion, with McDermott and Gurinder Sandhu following him back into the dressing room within the next five balls.

Jackson Bird fell off the second delivery of the 41st over, with just a solitary run required, and debutant Nathan Ellis was dismissed lbw two balls later. It was Victoria’s first win in the competition.