IPL Auction 2023: Complete List of Players Sold, Unsold, Remaining Purse, Full Squads & All You Need to Know

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings.

The IPL 2023 Auction concluded in Kochi. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings in Kochi on Friday.

An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

In the end, it was Punjab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earner, fetching Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians. England Test skipper Ben Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching Rs 16.25 crore from CSK who pipped Kolkata Knight Riders in another intense bidding war.

England players were in demand as batter Harry Brook earned a Rs 13.25 crore winning from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL 2023 Auction

Kane Williamson, New Zealand (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore.

Harry Brook, England (base price ₹1.5 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crore.

Mayank Agarwal, India (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹crore 8.25 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane, India (base price of ₹50 lakh), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹50 lakh.

Joe Root, England (base price ₹1 crore), unsold.

Rilee Rossouw, South Africa (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh (base price ₹1.5 crore), unsold.

Sam Curran, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore, becomes the most expensive player of IPL auction history.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹50 lakh.

Odean Smith, West Indies (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Jason Holder, West Indies (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.75 crore.

Cameron Green, Australia (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore.

Ben Stokes, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore.

Litton Das, Bangladesh (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹16 crore.

Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹5.25 crore.

Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Tom Banton, England (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Phil Salt, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

Chris Jordan, England (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Reece Topley, England (base price ₹75 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.9 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat, India (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹50 lakh.

Adam Milne, New Zealand (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Jhye Richardson, Australia (base price ₹1.5 crore), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹1.5 crore.

Ishant Sharma, India (base price ₹50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh.

Adil Rashid, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹2 crore.

Akeal Hosein, West Indies (base price ₹1 crore), unsold.

Adam Zampa, Australia (base price ₹1.5 crore), unsold.

Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa (base price ₹1 crore) unsold.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan (base price ₹1 crore) unsold.

Mayank Markande, India, (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹50 lakh.

Anmolpreet Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Chetan LR, India (base price ₹20 lakh) unsold.

Shubham Khajuria, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Rohan Kunnumal, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Shaik Rasheed, India (base price ₹20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹20 lakh.

Himmat Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Vivrant Sharma, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹2.6 crore.

Priyam Garg, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Samarth Vyas, India (base price ₹20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20 lakh.

Saurabh Kumar, India ( base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Corbin Bosch (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Sanvir Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20 lakh.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Nishant Sindhu, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹60 lakh.

Shashank Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Sumit Kumar, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Dinesh Bana, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

N Jagadeesan, India (base price ₹20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹90 lakh.

KS Bharat, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹1.2 crore.

Upendra Singh Yadav, India (base price of ₹20 lakh), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹25 lakh.

Mohammed Azharudeen, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Vaibhav Arora, India (base price ₹60 lakh), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹60 lakh.

Yash Thakur, India (base price ₹20 lalh), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹45 lakh.

KM Asif, India (base price ₹30 lakh), unsold.

Lance Morris, Australia (base price ₹30 lakh), unsold.

Shivam Mavi, India (base price 40 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹6 crore.

Mukesh Kumar, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹5.5 crore.

Chintal Gandhi, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Izharulhaq Naveed, Afghanistan (base price 20 lakh), unsold.

Murugan Ashwin, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Shreyas Gopal, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

S Midhun, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Himanshu Sharma, India (base pric ₹20 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹20 lakh.

Paul Stirling, Ireland (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Manish Pandey, India (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2.4 crore.

Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies (base price ₹1.5 crore) unsold.

Will Jacks, England (base price ₹1.5 crore), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.2 crore.

Travis Head, Australia (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Mandeep Singh, India (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Dawid Malan, England (base price ₹1.5 crore), unsold.

Romario Shepherd, West Indies (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹50 lakh.

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand (base price ₹1 crore), unsold.

Daniel Sams, Australia (base price ₹75 lakh), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹75 lakh.

Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan (base price ₹1 crore), unsold.

Wayne Parnell, South Africa (base price ₹75 lakh), unsold.

Jimmy Neesham, New Zealand (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Riley Meredith, Australia (base price ₹1.5 crore), unsold.

Sandeep Sharma, India (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Dushmanta Chameera, Sri Lanka (base price 50 lakh), unsold.

Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹1 crore.

Piyush Chawla, India (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹50 lakh.

Amit Mishra, India (base price ₹50 lakh, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹50 lakh.

Harpreet Bhatia, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹40 lakh.

Will Smeed, England (base price ₹40 lakh), unsold.

Manoj Bhandage, India (base prie ₹20 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹20 lakh.

Mayank Dagar, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.8 crore.

Duan Jansen, South Africa (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh.

Prerak Mankad, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹20 lakh.

Suryansh Shedge, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Jagadeesha Suchith, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Donovan Ferereira, South Africa (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹50 lakh.

Baba Indrajith, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Urvil Patel, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹20 lakh.

Kirant Shinde, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Vishnu Vinod, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh.

Vidwath Kaverappa, India (base price ₹20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for ₹20 lakh).

Rajan Kumar, India (base price ₹20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹70 lakh.

Akash Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Paul van Meekeren, Netherlands (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Tejas Baroka, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Yuvraj Chudasama, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Suyash Sharma, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

Jamie Overton, England (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Richard Gleeson, England (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Naveen Ul Haq, Afghanistan (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Joshua Little, Ireland (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹4 crore.

Dilshan Madushanka, Sri Lanka (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Mohit Sharma, India (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Himanshu Bisht, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Shams Mulani, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Mumbai Indians for 20 lakh.

Swapnil Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹20 lakh.

Sumeet Verma, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

David Wiese, Namibia (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 1 crore.

Sanjay Yadav, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Ajitesh Guruswamy, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Nitish Kumar Redddy, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20 lakh.

Avinash Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹60 lakh.

Rehan Ahmed, England (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Tom Curran, England (base price ₹75 lakh), unsold.

Varun Aaron, India (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Priyank Panchal, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Sanjay Ramaswamy, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

B Surya (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Kunal Rathore, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹20 lakh.

Sonu Yadav, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹20 lakh.

Kulwant Khejroliya, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

Ajay Mandal, India (base price for ₹20 lakh), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹20 lakh.

Utkarsh Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Jitender Pal, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Shubham Kapse, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Trilok Nag, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Deepesh Nailwal, India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Shubhang Hegde India (base price ₹20 lakh), unsold.

Mohit Rathee, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹20 lakh.

Nehal Wadhera, India ( ₹20 lakh), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh.

Bhagath Varma, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹20 lakh.

Shivam Singh, India (base price ₹20 lakh), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹20 lakh for ₹20 lakh.