Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Hippos Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TAV vs TH at Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground: In the final match of the day in ECS T10 Tallinn on super Saturday, Tallinn Hippos who started the proceedings of the day will be in action again, and this time their opponents will be Tartu Vikings. The ECS T10 Tallinn match will be played at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The T10 match will begin at 8 PM IST. Hippos would be more settled going into this contest as they would have got ample rest after playing their first game. On the other hand, Tartu Vikings would be hoping to put up a strong challenge against their counterparts and get some momentum by their side. Here you can check the latest match prediction details for TAV vs TH Dream11 and your top fantasy picks for the Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Hippo T10 match. Also Read - AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure T10 Match Probable XIs in ICC Academy Ground at 7.30PM IST July 25

TOSS – The toss between Tartu Vikings and Tallinn Hippos will take place at 7.30 PM (IST). Also Read - TAV vs TRS Today's Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 Tallinn: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars, at 4:00 PM IST Saturday, July 25

Time: 8 PM IST Also Read - TST vs TU Today's Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 Tallinn: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Tallinn Stallions v Tallinn United, at 6:00 PM IST Saturday, July 25

Venue: Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Stuart Hook, Ramesh Tanna

Batsmen: David Robson, Waqas Rashid, Travis Beswick (C)

Allrounders: Saqib Naveed (vc), Tauseef Akhtar, Mehedi Hasan

Bowlers: Darwin Sivalingapandi, Zain Abid, Umair Akram

TAV vs TH Probable Playing XIs

Tartu Vikings: Ramesh Tanna, Waqas Rashid, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Saqib Naveed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tauseef Akhtar, Zain Abid, Aditya Paul, Asif Sattar, Kush Brahmbhatt.

Tallinn Hippos: Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Filer, Kalle Vislappu, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Mart Tammoja, Thomas Hale, Rony Zaman, Tim Heath, Tim Cross.

TAV vs TH Squads

Tartu Vikings: Daniyal Gohar, Sarfaraz- Ahmed, Shahid Mubashar, Waqas Rashid, Kush Brahmbhatt, Tauseef Akhtar, Muhammad Rashid, Asif Sattar, Zain Abid, Aaqib Ayoub, Saqib Naveed, Rahul Puniani, Mehedi- Hasan, Ramesh Tanna, Ali Raza, Abdul Razik, Aditya Paul.

Tallinn Hippos: David Robson, Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja, Moshur Rahman, Richard Parkin, Remo Raud, Rony Zaman, Andres Burget, Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Thomas Hale, Shiva Arunachalam, Travis Beswick, Umair Akram, Timothy Filer, Tim Cross, Malcolm Sedgwick, Tim Heath.

