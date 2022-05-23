TB vs SW Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

TB vs SW Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – The Blazing XI vs Super Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match MCA, Pune, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Monday

Here is the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TB vs SW Dream11 Team Prediction, TB vs SW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, TB vs SW Playing 11s Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction The The Blazing XI vs Super Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – ,Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 T20 Series toss between The Blazing XI vs Super Women will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Time – 7:30PM IST, May 23



Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

TB vs SW My Dream 11 Team

Taniya Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin , Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Salma Khatun, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King

Captain: Deandra Dottin Vice Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

TB vs SW Playing XIs

Super Women: Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Deandra Dottin, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Meghna Singh, Mansi Joshi.

The Blazing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.