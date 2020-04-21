TB vs YD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men's basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Pauian Archiland are the most successfull team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season.

TB vs YD Details

What: Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos

When: April 21, 2020

Where: Taiwan

Time: 2:30 PM IST

TB vs YD My Dream11 Team

Marcus Keane, Kentrell Barkely, You Che Chien, Yi-Hui , Guanxuan, Po-Hsun Chou, Sim Bhullar (SP), Chen Zhaohao

TB vs YD Squads

Taiwan Beer: Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

