Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Tambov vs FC Khimki Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TBO vs KHMK at Mordovia Arena: In one of the most-awaited battles of Russian Premier League 2019-20, FC Tambov will take on FC Khimki at the Mordovia Arena – Tuesday, August 18 in India. The Russian Premier League TBO vs KHMK match will kick-off at 9.30 PM IST. In the league standings, FC Tambov has been placed last in the point table. The team has played a total of two matches in the new season and failed to achieve a positive result. In its last match, FC Tambov suffered a defeat against CSKA Moscow 1-2.

On the other hand FC Tambov, they were lucky enough to not get relegated as their goal difference was slightly better than Krylya Sovetov in spite of having 31 points on board. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for the Russian Premier League game ahead. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Russian Premier League is also not available online for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between FC Tambov vs FC Khimki will start at 9.30 PM IST – August 18 in India.

Venue: Mordovia Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ilya Lantratov

Defenders – Evgeni Gapon, Egor Danilkin, A. Filin, Aleksey Rybin

Midfielders – Arshak Koryan, Artem Polyarus, Oleg Chernyshov (C), Valeriu Ciuperca

Forwards – Kamran Aliev (VC), Andrey Chasovskik

TBO vs KHMK Predicted Playing XIs

FC Tambov: Sergey Ryzhikov, Nikita Chicherin, Adessoye Oyewole, Anton Kilin, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Vitali Balashov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Kirill Panchenko, Vladimir Obukhov, Mikhail Kostyukov, Oleksandr Kaplienko.

FC Khimki: Ilya Lantratov, Bryan Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Yegor Danilkin, Kirill Bozhenov, Arshak Koryan, Danil Lipovoy, Artem Polyarus, Aleksandr Lomovitski, Andrej Murnin, Vladimir Dyadyun.

TBO vs KHMK SQUADS

FC Tambov (TBO): Nikita Chagrov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Aleksander Golovnya, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Guram Tetrashvili, Aleksey Rybin, Soslan Takazov, Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Anton Kilin, Nikita Chicherin, Pavel Karasev, Vladimir Kabakhidze, Oleg Chernyshov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Kirill Panchenko, Vitaliy Balashov, Andrey Chasovskikh, Mikhail Kostyukov, Alexander Karapetian, Vladimir Obukhov.

FC Khimki (KHMK): Dmitry Khomich, Ilya Lantratov, Egor Generalov, Mikhail Tikhonov, Dmitri Tikhiy, Evgeni Gapon, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Filin, Bryan Idowu, Kirill Bozhenov, Danil Lipovoy, Gela Zaseev, Svyatoslav Georgievsky, Arshak Koryan, Bogdan Mishukov, Maksim Martusevich, Artem Polyarus, Andrei Murnin, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Nikita Malyarov, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Danil Massurenko, Mohamed Konate, Ilya Kukharchuk, Kamran Aliev, Vladimir Dyadyun.

