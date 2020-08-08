Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Tambov vs FC Rostov Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TBO vs ROS at Stadion STC Tambov: In one of the most-awaited battles of Russian Premier League 2019-20, FC Tambov will take on FC Rostov at the Stadion STC Tambov – Saturday, August 8 in India. The Russian Premier League TBO vs ROS match will kick-off at 9 PM IST. In the previous edition of RPL, FC Rostov finished at the fifth spot with 45 points on board courtesy 12 wins, nine draws and nine defeats from 30 games. They fell short by five points to fourth-placed CSKA Moscow.

On the other hand FC Tambov, they were lucky enough to not get relegated as their goal difference was slightly better than Krylya Sovetov in spite of having 31 points on board. Both clubs will be looking to start off the new season on a positive note this time around and here is the Dream11 Prediction for the game ahead. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Russian Premier League is also not available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between FC Tambov vs FC Rostov will start at 9 PM IST – Augsut 8 in India.

Venue: Stadion STC Tambov.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S Ryzhikov

Defenders – K Pliev, E Chernov, A Kozlov

Midfielders – K Bayramyan, R Eremenko, A Ionov (vc), A Killin, V Ciuperca

Forwards – E Shomurodov (C), A Karpetian

TBO vs ROS Predicted Playing XIs

FC Tambov: Alexdaner Vasyutin, Andrey Lunev, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Nikita Goylo, Nikolay Rybikov, Branislav Ivanovic, Danila Prokhin, Douglas Santos, Emanuel Mammana, Igor Smolnikov, Vyacheslav Karavaev.

FC Rostov: Sergey Pesjakov, Alexey Kozlov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Eugeny Chernov, Maksim Osipenko, Roman Eremenko, Ivelin Popov, Khoren Bayramyan, Mathias Normann, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Eldor Shomurodov.

TBO vs ROS SQUADS

FC Tambov (TBO): Alexander Vasyutin, Andrey Lunev, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Nikita Goylo, Nikolay Rybikov, Branislav Ivanovic, Danila Prokhin, Douglas Santos, Emanuel Mammana, Igor Smolnikov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yordan Osorio, Alex Sutormin, Daler Kuziaev, Emiliano Rigoni, Leon Musaev, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcolm, Oleg Shatov, Wilmar Barrios, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksandr Erokhin, Artem Dzyuba, Danill Shamkin, Ilya Vorobjov, Maksim Bachinskiy, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi.

FC Rostov (ROS): Baburin Yegor, Sergey Pesjakov, Denis Popov, Daniil Frolkin, Vadim Lukyanov, Danila Vedernikov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Arsenii Logashov, Alexey Kozlov, Maksim Osipenko, Evgeni Livadnov, Maksim Rudakov, Dmitriy Chistyakov, Roman Eremenko, Ivelin Popov, Pavel Mamaev, Alexey Ionov, Danil Glebov, Mathias Normann, Khoren Bayramyan, Vladimir Medvedz, Eugeny Chernov, Evgeny Cherkes, Danila Proshliakov, Eldor Shomurodov, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Aleksandr Saplinov, Aleksandr Dolgov.

