FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TBO vs SO at Mordovia Arena: In another exciting clash of Russian Premier League 2019-20, FC Tambov will take on PFC Sochi at the Mordovia Arena – Tuesday, August 25 in India. The Russian Premier League TBO vs SO match will kick-off at 9 PM IST. In the Russian Premier League standings, PFC Sochi occupy the third spot in the table, having bagged eight points in the competition. With two victories and two draws, Sochi will look to bag an all-important three points to move past Spartak Moscow and claim the second spot. On the other hand, FC Tambov are lying at the 14th position in the league with one victory and three defeats so far, bagging only three points. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Russian Premier League is also not available online for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi will start at 9 PM IST – August 25 in India.

Venue: Mordovia Arena.

Goalkeeper – Soslan Dzhanayev

Defenders – Aleksey Rybin, Anton Kilin, Elmir Nabiullin, Emanuel Mammana

Midfielders – Christian Noboa (C), Oleg Chernyshov, Pavel Karasev

Forwards – Andrey Chasovskikh (VC), Dmitri Poloz, Andrey Bokovoy

TBO vs SO Predicted Playing XIs

FC Tambov: Sergey Ryzhikov, Nikita Chicherin, Adessoye Oyewole, Anton Kilin, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Mikhail Kostyukov, Pavel Karasev, Alexander Karapetian, Vladimir Obukhov

PFC Sochi: Soslan Dzhanaev, Sergei Terekhov, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Miladinovic, Emanuel Mammana, Nikita Burmistrov, Joãozinho, Christian Noboa, Timofey Margasov, Kirill Zaika, Aleksandr Rudenko.

TBO vs SO SQUADS

FC Tambov (TBO): Nikita Chagrov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Aleksander Golovnya, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Guram Tetrashvili, Aleksey Rybin, Soslan Takazov, Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Anton Kilin, Nikita Chicherin, Pavel Karasev, Vladimir Kabakhidze, Oleg Chernyshov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Kirill Panchenko, Vitaliy Balashov, Andrey Chasovskikh, Mikhail Kostyukov, Alexander Karapetian, Vladimir Obukhov.

PFC Sochi (SOC): Nikolay Zabolotny, Soslan Dzhanayev, Adil Rami, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Miladinovic, Ivan Novoseltsev, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Nikita Kalugin, Pavel Shakuro, Timofey Margasov, Aleksey Pomerko, Emanuel Mammana, Andrei Mostovoy, Christian Noboa, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Giannelli Imbula, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Aleksandr Kokorin, Alexander Karapetian, Anton Zabolotny, Dmitri Poloz, Maksim Barsov, Andrey Bokovoy.

