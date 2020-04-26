TCA vs TDCC MyTeam11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Also Read - PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 11:00 AM IST

Check MyTeam11 Team Taipei T10 League, 26 April, 2020 – The sixth match of the inaugural Taipei T10 League will be played between TCA Indians and Taiwan Dragons on 26 April 2020. The TCA Indians will be playing their second match, whereas Taiwan Dragons will be taking to the field for the first time in the tournament. The TCA Indians will be familiar to the ground. Taiwan Dragons will be hoping to start the tournament with a win. Taiwan Dragons will be led by skipper Marlan Samarasinghe and on the other hand, Manoj Kriplani will take charge of TCA Indians. Kriplani has been an all-rounder, bagging nine wickets in around nine games T20 matches. Skipper Marlan Samarasinghe is also on top keeping both as a batsman and a right arm pacer.

TCA vs TDCC MyTeam11 Team

Wicket-Keepers – Rajat Kumar Singh

Batsmen – Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Chetan Pundora

All-Rounders – Arul Arjun, Bivan Singh, Marlan Samarasinghe (VICE CAPTAIN), Vivek Hegde, Amit Kumar Bedaka (CAPTAIN), Murugan Subramani,

Bowlers – Neeraj Singh Patel, Romil Kothari

TCA vs TDCC MyTeam11 match schedule

The match starts at 1 PM IST

At Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

TCA vs TDCC MyTeam11 Playing 11

TCA Indians: Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka (C), Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Manoj Kriplani, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato

Taiwan Dragons: Rajat Kumar Singh (WK), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Chetan Pundora, Atif Khan, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Sachin D. Padghan, Romil Kothari, Santosh Yadav, Bivan Singh Waraich, Athula Senadeera, Arul Arjun

