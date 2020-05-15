TCI vs FCF Dream11 Tips And Predictions

TCA Indians vs FCC Formosans, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today's TCI vs FCF: Taipei T10 League is a first of its kind cricket tournament in the country and is being played between eight teams. In total, there will be 24 league matches followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and then the final will be played on May 17. The eight teams are FCC Formosans, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, Taiwan Dragons, TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils.

Around 160 cricketers are taking part in the league with all matches to be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District in Taipei City. The matches will be live streamed on Sports Tiger app.

TOSS – The toss between TCA Indians and FCC Formosans will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground

TCI vs FCF Dream11 Team

Anthony Liu (captain), Amit Kumar Bedaka (vice-captain), Girish Hiranandani, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Arun Parappagoudar, Aryadeep Mrinal, Neeraj Singh, Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Kishore Krish

TCI vs FCF Squads

TCA Indians: Praveen Kumar-Chittem, Girish Hiranandani, Ajay Gupta, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Amit Kumar-Bedaka, Sudip Kumar-Sinha, Manoj Kriplani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, Vivek Hegde, Krish Veera, Neeraj Singh-Patel, Vivek Kumar-Mahato, Kishore Krish

FCC Formosans: Amirullah Mansoori, Rahul Aditya, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Raj Naik, Pranay Dheer-Rachakatla, Tom Ashton, Ram Shivajirao-Bankar, Nitish Gupta, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar, Aryadeep Mrinal, Mohammed Sadique-Anwar, Pintu Kumar, Ajinkya Sharma, Omesh Bhat, Ankit Kumar

