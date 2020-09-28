Dream11 Tips And Prediction

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's TCP vs DCC at Frankfurt Oval: In another exciting battle of ECS T10 – Frankfurt tournament on Monday, Group A teams TSV Cricket Pfungstadt and Darmstadt CC will play against each other in match no. 5 at the Frankfurt Oval. The ECS T10 – Frankfurt TCP vs DCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – September 28. Both teams will be playing their second match of the day. It will help both the teams to adjust to the conditions as they already played a match earlier. TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, at their disposal, have some extraordinary talents with the likes of Zeeshan Nasar, Barkat Ali, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia. On the other hand, Darmstadt CC e.V. have talented players in their line up as well. It will be an important match for both the teams as they keen to end day one of the tournament with a win.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC will take place at 8 PM (IST) – September 28.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Frankfurt Oval.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zeshan Atif

Batsmen: Vipin Kumar Chhetri, Adnan Nazir, Arsalan Javed

All-rounders: Azmat Ali, Muhammad Umar, Umar Usman Khan (VC), Zeeshan Nasar (C)

Bowlers: Shafiullah Niazi, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-ul-kareen Pasha

TCP vs DCC Probable Playing XIs

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Zeshan Atif (wk), Zeeshan Nasar, Arsalan Javed, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Muhammad Habib, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Ata-ul-kareen Pasha, Tousif Ahmed, Zeeshan Abdul Ali, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad.

Darmstadt CC e.V: Qudratullah Olfat (wk), Vipin Kumar Chhetri, Adnan Nazir, Hikmat Khan, Umar Usman Khan, Muhammad Umar, Mansoor Khan, Azmat Ali, Muhammad Khalil ur Rehman, Shafiullah Niazi, Majid Nasseri.

TCP vs DCC Squads

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Zeshan Atif (wk), Zeeshan Nasar, Arsalan Javed, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Muhammad Habib, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Ata-ul-kareen Pasha, Tousif Ahmed, Zeeshan Abdul Ali, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad,

Suleman Ahmad, S Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Baber , Qaisar Ilyas, N Ahmad, Wajahat Ahmad Joyia, Sunny Sunny, Shani S, Nasir Gujjar, Irfan Muhammad kahloon, Faraz Ahmad Cheema, Abdi A.

Darmstadt CC e.V: Qudratullah Olfat (wk), Vipin Kumar Chhetri, Adnan Nazir, Hikmat Khan, Umar Usman Khan, Muhammad Umar, Mansoor Khan, Azmat Ali, Muhammad Khalil ur Rehman, Shafiullah Niazi, Majid Nasseri, Sheikh Mahbub Habib, Faheem Beigh, Perwaiz Akhoudzada.

