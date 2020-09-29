TCP vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s TCP vs FCC Match 9 at Frankfurt Oval: In the penultimate match of Day 2, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will take on Frankfurt Cricket Club. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

We are through with the opening day of the league with Hainhausen winning both their matches to claim the top spot while Pfungstadt losing both their matches to be placed fifth in Group A. Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Hattersheim won one each. Also Read - DCC vs TUH Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main T10 Match 8 at Frankfurt Oval 4:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event. Also Read - TUH vs TCP Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt T10 Match 7 at Frankfurt Oval 2:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 29 Schedule

#Match 6, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between TSV Cricket Pfungstadt and Frankfurt Cricket Club will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – September 29.

Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

TCP vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Alishan Mohmand (captain), Aqil Tariq (vice-captain), Wamaq Syed, Samar Ahmad Khan, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha

TCP vs FCC Squads

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand, Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TCP Dream11 Team/ FCC Dream11 Team/ TSV Cricket Pfungstadt Dream11 Team/ Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 / Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.