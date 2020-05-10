TDG vs HST Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Taiwan Dragon vs Hsinchu Titans Prediction, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s TDG vs HST: Taipei T10 League is a first of its kind cricket tournament in the country and is being played between eight teams. In total, there will be 24 league matches followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and then the final will be played on May 17. The eight teams are FCC Formosans, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, Taiwan Dragons, TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Managua FC vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For MNG vs EST Today's Match at Estadio Nacional de Futbol 6.30AM IST

Around 160 cricketers are taking part in the league with all matches to be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District in Taipei City. The matches will be live streamed on Sports Tiger app. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Matagalpa vs Chinandega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's MAT vs CN Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

TOSS – The toss between Taiwan Dragon vs Hsinchu Titans will take place at 8:30 AM (IST). Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs SI Match at Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground

TDG vs HST Dream11 Team

Joyal Francis (captain), Manikandan (vice-captain), Venkatesh Goudar, Chetan Pundora, Vijay Kumar, Bivan Singh, Adam Hopkins, Rishi Josula, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Mohammad Rajiuddin

TDG vs HST Squads

Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (captain), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar

Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (captain), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TDG Dream11/ HST Dream11/ Hsinchu Titans Dream11/ Taiwan Dragon Dream11/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more