Taipei T10 League Qualifier 5 Fantasy Tips – Taiwan Dragons vs Taiwan Daredevils: Taiwan Taipei T10 league has brought back some rush in cricketing fans. In the fifth Qualifier Taiwan Dragons will take on Taiwan Daredevils, In their first encounter Dragons crushed daredevils by winning a impressive match by seven wickets. Dragons are currently on the first position with two victories on the other hand Daredevils are still sitting at the last. Also Read - TDG vs TDR Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Pool 2, Qualifier 2: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Taiwan Dragon vs Taiwan Daredevils at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District on May 10 at 11:00 AM IST

Taiwan Dragons players like Athula Senadeera, Bivan Singh and Marlan Samarasinghe have been playing exceptionally well to out perform there opponents where Taiwan Daredevil’s Jeff Black and George Klooper have been looking for support from the other end to win matches in the inaugural season. Also Read - TDG vs HST Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Pool 2, 1st Qualifier: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Taiwan Dragon vs Hsinchu Titans at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District on May 10 at 9:00 AM IST

Match Details Also Read - Chiayi Swingers vs ICCT Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020, Qualifier: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips CHI vs ISM at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan 9 AM IST

Date: 10th May 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Weather Report: With clouds all over the ground we can expect rain, which will not be for long though so we can have a full game, Temperature of the day will vary from 24 to 33 Celsius.

Probable XIs

Taiwan Dragon: Asif Hameed (WK), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Bivan Singh Waraich, Athula Senadeera, Adam Hopkins, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe, Atif Khan, Marlan Samarasinghe, Chetan Pundora, Santosh Yadav

Taiwan Daredevils: Ben Hall (WK), Jeff Black, Hein Nothnagle, George Klooper, Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, John Koekemoer, Christiaan Du Toit, Duane Christie, Charl Toua, Hugh Schalkwyk

Best 14

Wicker-Keeper – Ben Hall

Batsmen – Bivan Singh Waraich, Athula Senadeera, Chetan Pundora

Bowling – Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Mohammad Rajiuddin

All Rounder – Jeff Black, Hein Nothnagle, George Klooper, Adam Hopkins, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe, John Koekemoer

Captain – Josula Rishi

Vice – captain – Jeff Black