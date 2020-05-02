My Team11 Tips And Predictions

My Team11 Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons Prediction, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s TDR vs TDG: The eighth match of the ongoing Taipei T-10 League will see the Taiwan Daredevils locking horns with Taiwan Dragons on Saturday. While the Daredevils are currently placed third in the Group A standings with one win and one loss, Dragons are at the bottom of the Group A table. This will also be the second consecutive match for the Dragons and they would be aiming to gain momentum from the first game itself. Also Read - Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Dragons MyTeam11 Team Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020, Match 9: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips HST vs TDG at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan 9 AM IST

After losing the first game. Taiwan Daredevils made a stunning comeback and grabbed a solid win in their previous encounter. The team will be looking to carry on their winning momentum against Dragons. Taiwan Dragons, on the other hand, suffered a big defeat in their first encounter. The batsmen failed to chase 74 in 10 overs and gave away easy wickets. The team would be hoping to see a better batting performance this time around and would be itching to get a win. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Energetik-BGU vs Smolevichy FC Belarus Cup 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For ENG vs SMO Today's Match at Stadyen Haradski, Borisov 6.30PM IST

Weather Report Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Fubon Guardians vs Unity 7-Eleven Lions CPBL 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's FBG vs UL Match at Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium, Taiwan 4PM IST

There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday but we can expect a full match between these two teams. The temperature is expected to be around 30 Degrees Celsius.

TOSS – The toss between Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

My Team11

Wicketkeepers: Ben Hall, Asif Hameed

Batsmen: Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Bivan Singh, Louis van Nierkerk, Rishi Josula

Allrounders: Adam Hopkins, Jeff Black, George Klopper

Bowlers: Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart

TDR vs TDG Probable Playing XIs

Taiwan Daredevils: Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, George Klopper(C), Hein Nothnagel, Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Charl Toua, Ben Hall(WK), Herman Snyman,Louis Van Niekerk, Thomas Nel

Taiwan Dragons: Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe(C), Bivan Singh, Arul Arjun, Asif Hameed(WK), Josula Rishi, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: George Klopper

Vice-captain Options: Athula Senadeera



Squads

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel

