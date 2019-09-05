Time and again Ravi Shastri’s reputation as a free soul or big-time party buff come back to haunt him when he least expects it. Known for his witty one-liners and his ability to speak his heart out without thinking about the external factors, Shastri has often garnered all the unnecessary attention for not so good reasons. After Team India’s commanding show against West Indies in all three formats of the game, the head coach is once again in the news.

After a “date with the legend” Bob Marley and drinking “some juice” at Coco Bay, the 57-year-old on Wednesday posted a picture of himself enjoying a – divine punch in Jamaica. Sensing the chain of events, several fans on Twitter pounced on the opportunity to mock the former India all-rounder for his light mood. Soon after Shastri shared the picture on his official Twitter account, social media was flooded with funny posts and hilarious memes. “Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left-hand tastes divine,” Ravi Shastri captioned the picture on Twitter.

Recently, Shastri received a two-year extension as head coach of Team India after a successful tenure. He will remain at the helm of affair till the next world event – T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in Australia in 2020. India skipper Virat Kohli has publicly backed Shastri for the top post.

Under Shastri’s guidance, India thumped West Indies in the T20 International series 3-0. The Men in Blue followed up their good show by winning the ODI series 2-0 and later clinched the two-Test series 2-0 on their month-long tour of the West Indies.

With the Test series triumph, India began their ICC World Test Championship on a positive note and claimed the top position in the points table with 120 points.