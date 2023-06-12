Home

Team India Along With Shubman Gill Fined After WTC Final 2023

The incident occurred after the fourth day's play when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. Gill too accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

London: India have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee and Australia 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rates in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final at The Oval.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found to be four overs short.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Meanwhile, India batter Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gill’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

