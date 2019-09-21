Team India head coach Ravi Shastri once again garnered all the limelight for unnecessary reasons after BCCI’s latest post on their Twitter handle ahead of the third and final T20I against South Africa. Shastri became the butt of jokes for several cricket fans who slammed the world’s richest cricket body – BCCI for mentioning him and legendary Rahul Dravid in the same sentence. Recently, former India skipper Dravid paid a surprise visit to Indian cricket team’s nets session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India are scheduled to play their third game of the series in the Garden City on Sunday.

Happy with the presence of one of India’s greatest-ever batsman, BCCI shared a photo of Dravid and present coach Shastri on their official Twitter handle. While Dravid’s impromptu act to meet the team attracted big applause from every cricket lover but BCCI’s caption to call Shastri ‘a great’ didn’t gone down well with fans on social media. “When two greats of Indian Cricket meet,” the BCCI captioned the image on Twitter.

Here are the few reactions from fans after BCCI’s latest tweet:

Dravid is one of the most admired cricketers around the globe, he also commands top-level respect for his conduct and extraordinary cricketing achievements. Famously known as “The Wall” – Dravid is also the reason behind Team India’s incredible bench strength. He is a strong reason behind grooming the next generation of cricketers.

Whereas under Ravi Shastri, India defeated the West Indies in all three formats and currently 1-0 up in the three-match T20I home series against South Africa.

After a washout in the first T20I in Dharamsala, the hosts produced a clinical performance in the second game versus Proteas in Mohali to take an unassailable lead in the series. Skipper Virat Kohli produced yet another masterful innings and remained unbeaten on 72 to guide his team over the finishing line on Wednesday.

During his knock of 72 off 52 balls, the Indian skipper overtook Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.