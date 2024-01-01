Home

Sports

Team India Cricket Schedule 2024: England Series, T20 World Cup, Australia Tour – 3 BIG Events!

Team India Cricket Schedule 2024: England Series, T20 World Cup, Australia Tour – 3 BIG Events!

Team India Cricket Schedule 2024: Things start with the second and final Test at Cape Town versus South Africa.

Indian cricket team. (Pic; X)

Cape Town: After a glorious 2023, where Rohit Sharma and his men reached the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals – Team India have a lot to look forward to in 2024. Things start with the second and final Test at Cape Town versus South Africa. After that, India are back to the white-ball format where they host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series. These T20Is would be India’s last few games to prepare for the T20 WC later in the year.

Trending Now

Also, in 2024, India will also play two five-match Test series against England and Australia at home and away, respectively, in 2024. A total of four Test series will be part India Cricket Schedule and WTC 2023-25 cycle.

You may like to read

Most of the Indian cricketers will also be busy in the IPL from March to May after which they play the much-awaited T20 World Cup. After missing out on the ODI WC, India would like to make it up with the silverware at the mega-event.

Team India schedule in 2024:

– 1 Test Vs South Africa in Jan (Away).

– 3 T20is Vs Afghanistan in Jan (Home).

– 5 Test Vs England in Jan-Mar (Home).

– T20 World Cup in June.

– 3 ODIs, 3 T20is Vs Sri Lanka in July (Away).

– 2 Tests, 3 T20is Vs Bangladesh in Sep-Oct (Home).

– 3 Tests Vs New Zealand in Oct-Nov (Home).

– 4 Tests Vs Australia in Nov-Dec (Away).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.