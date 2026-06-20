Team India equal New Zealand RECORD with 14th whitewash since 2010 after 9-wkt win over Afghans

Prasidh Krishna's excellent 5-wicket haul in the 1st innings and Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational century in the 2nd, helped India complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash of Afghanistan

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Indian players celebrate with the winner's trophy after defeating Afghanistan in the third and final ODI match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Shubman Gill’s team India completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash of Afghanistan with a sensational 9-wicket victory in the series concluding 3rd ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Individual brilliances from Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal across both innings paved the for the Indian team to conclude this summer’s first home series on a high.

The Men in Blue will now embark on European tours of Ireland and England where they will play a full-fledged white-ball series, starting with 2 T20Is in Dublin.

Also Read: Watch: Prasidh Krishna and Rohit Sharma’s camaraderie as the right-arm pacer rips apart Afghanistan’s top-order

All eyes will be on newly appointed T20 captain Shreyas Iyer, who will lead team India in 7 matches – 2 in Ireland and 5 in England.

India will then lock horns with the Three Lions in a 3-match ODI series which will see the return of former captain Virat Kohli who missed the matches against Afghanistan due to an hamstring injury.

Prasidh Krishna’s initial onslaught

Prasidh Krishna breathed fire right after Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first. The right-arm pacer got into the act right away when he removed the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just 5 runs in just the 2nd over of the innings. Gurbaz’s eyes lit up when he saw Krishna bowling an outside off delivery but the ball slightly swung away and took the Afghanistan opener’s outside edge for an easy catch to Rohit Sharma.

The next two wickets of Rahmat Shah (5 off 15) and Ibrahim Zadran (11 off 18) were absolutely identical with Prasidh Krishna bowling in the same line-length and Rohit Sharma completing another two catches at 1st slip.

By taking back-to-back three catches, Rohit Sharma created history by grabbing all three of Afghanistan’s top-order batters off Prasidh Krishna’s brilliant opening spell. This was the first time in India’s 1,078-match ODI history that a fielder caught the top 3 batters off the same bowler.

Prasidh Krishna was on target again when he removed Darwish Abdul Rasooli for 1 run to in the 10th over to reduce Afghanistan for 36/4. The visitors were in desperate need of a solid partnership and that arrived in the form of skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai’s 104-stand.

While Omarzai departed right after hitting his half-century, Shahidi went on to smash his maiden one-day century while battling cramps under the scorching Chennai sun. He stitched a 57-run partnership with the veteran Mohammad Nabi who contributed 21 runs.

Also Read: Why Team India got 5 penalty runs added in 3rd ODI vs Afghanistan – Explained

But once Nabi was departed wickets began to fall quickly around Shahidi, who gathered his last ounce of energy to bat through the pain, taking Afghanistan to a total of 218.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma star with the bat