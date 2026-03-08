Team India hit JACKPOT after T20 World Cup 2026 win with Rs 274800000, New Zealand will get Rs...

Home

Men in Blue scripted history as they become the first team to win three T20 World Cups after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Team India becomes the first team to win three T20 World Cups (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to lift the trophy for the third time.

Men in Blue scripted history as they become the first team to win three T20 World Cups, two consecutive T20 World Cups, and the first to win a T20 World Cup title at home.

Suryakumar Yadav joined the elite ranks of Indian captains, alongside Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, by leading India to a World Cup triumph.

The ICC has announced a record prize pool of $13.5 million (approximately RS 120 crore) for the T20 World Cup. T20 World Cup 2026 prize money has been increased by 20% compared to 2024. The prize money is distributed among the players through bonuses, match fees, and other incentives.

How much prize money will each team get?

India (Winner) – $3 million (approximately Rs 27.60 crore)

New Zealand (Runner-up) – $1.6 million (approximately Rs 14.70 crore)

Prize money for teams who lost in semi-final

England – $790,000 (approximately Rs 7.26 crore)

South Africa – $790,000 (approximately Rs 7.26 crore)

Teams advancing to the Super 8:

Zimbabwe – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore)

Pakistan – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore)

Sri Lanka – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore)

West Indies – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore)

Teams who were knocked out in Group stage, which includes Netherlands, Namibia, USA, Ireland, Oman, Australia, Scotland, Nepal, Italy, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada will get approximately Rs 2.30 crore

Team India clinched their third overall T20 World Cup crown

India’s dominant performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final sealed their place in history as the first team to successfully defend the title, clinching their third overall T20 World Cup crown.

Batting first India posted a massive 255/5 in their 20 over, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson delivered a breathtaking innings of 89 off 46 balls, which featured 5 fours and 8 sixes, anchoring the innings with explosive intent.

Abhishek Sharma smashed a rapid 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed a quickfire 54 off 25 balls. These blistering contributions from the top order, combined with late cameos from Shivam Dube guided India to a massive total on a batting-friendly pitch.

In reply, New Zealand struggled in front of India’s disciplined bowling attack. They were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, falling short by 96 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 15 runs in a masterful display that dismantled the middle and lower order.

Axar Patel provided excellent support with 3 wickets, while the rest of the attack ensured no partnerships could build. This emphatic win not only avenged past heartbreaks at the same venue (like the 2023 ODI World Cup final) but also delivered one of the largest prize payouts in the tournament’s history to the champions.

