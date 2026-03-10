Home

Team India hit JACKPOT after winning T20 World Cup 2026, set to get Rs 1310000000 due to…

BCCI reward to Team India

Team India defeated their well-known rivals, New Zealand, in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad.

The Men in Blue thrashed the Kiwis by 96 runs and led towards their second consecutive T20 World Cup title.

BCCI announces cash reward after Team India T20 World Cup 2026 victory

However, after this big victory, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India. The Board also congratulates the players, supports staff and selectors after this iconic win.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Rs 29.84 crore for the Indian team. Also, the runner-ups, New Zealand, received Rs 16.12 crore prize money from the ICC.

