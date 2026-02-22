Team India may miss T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals at Wankhede Stadium, here’s the reason

Home

Team India may miss T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals at Wankhede Stadium, heres the reason

Team India may not play T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Take a look and read the full story.

The Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off, where the first match between Pakistan and New Zealand got washed out due to bad weather conditions and heavy rain. However, the next game will be played between Sri Lanka and England.

Team India is set to face South Africa in Super 8

There are high expectations from the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. The Men in Blue will play their first of the Super 8 against their well-known rivals and 2024 runner-ups South Africa at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both teams are looking for a victory to move forward in the tournament.

Team India is not likely to play at Wankhede Stadium

However, there’s an update for the Indian team, if they succeed in defeating South Africa. Team India may not able to play their semi-final match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If India beat South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. they will play the second semi-final at the Wankhede. But, if their arch-rivals Pakistan come against them in semi-finals, they will have to travel to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to play the match.

India vs Pakistan might meet one more time

Not only this, if the semi-final is set between India and Pakistan in Colombo, then they will have to play on March 4 instead of March 5. Team India will have to play on the day of Holi, which is one of the biggest festivals in India.

“If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-Final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan,” the ICC had stated via an earlier release.

Pakistan’s qualification could have a big impact

To much chaos in the tournament as, if Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, that means the venue will be changed. Currently, Eden Gardens is scheduled for the event. It means Pakistan’s qualification will change the venue to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

