Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya have been blessed with a baby girl on January 1, Friday. Umesh took to Twitter to share the news with the fans as he wrote: "It's a girl."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter to congratulate the premier fast bowler. "Congratulations to @y_umesh on the birth of a baby girl today. We also wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him soon on the field," BCCI tweeted.

Umesh is currently in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but he will return India soon after sustaining a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Test in Melbourne. Umesh limped over on completing his follow-through during his fourth over following which he was taken back to the dressing room. The pacer has been ruled out of the Test series as BCCI announced T Natarajan as his replacement for the remaining two matches.

After returning to India, Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

Team India is going through an injury crisis in the pace department as senior pacers like Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma got ruled out of the series. With Umesh’s inclusion in the list, the Indian cricket team management has to make a tough choice to pick a pacer between Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan.

According to a BCCI source, Shardul might get picked over Natarajan in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, on the basis of his vast experience with red-ball in domestic cricket.

“While people are excited about the brilliant progress shown by T Natarajan, we mustn’t forget he has played only one first-class match for Tamil Nadu. And Shardul has been a seasoned domestic red ball pacer for Mumbai,” a BCCI source privy to developments in Australia told PTI on Thursday.

The third Test between Australia and India will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.