Southampton: The Indian team have picked their playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, set to be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from tomorrow. The Virat Kohli-led team has selected Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the final XI of the team. Also Read - WTC Final, Dream11 Top Picks, India vs New Zealand: Have You Picked Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson as Captain or Vice-Captain of Your Fantasy Team?

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are picked as the openers of the team. Both of them will hold the key for the Virat Kohli-led as they will look to get off to a good start. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Not in India's Playing XI For WTC Final vs New Zealand, Twitterverse Gutted

Cheteshwar Pujara will bat at number three whereas Virat Kohli will take the number four position whereas Ajinkya Rahane will take the number fifth place. Rishabh Pant, who is known for his blistering batting will bat at number six for the Indian team. Also Read - WTC Final India's Playing XI - Virat Kohli-Led Side Likely to Field Four Pacers: Report

Ravindra Jadeja will take the number seven place in the batting and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the other spinner of the team. Both of these veteran players will add batting depth to the team and they have all the experience in the world.

Mohammed Siraj was not picked in the final XI as experienced Ishant Sharma gets a place along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Thus, the Indian team picked a balanced side for the World Test Championship final.

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja had shown good form in the intra-squad match and they will hold the key for the Indian team. Virat Kohli will aim to lead from the front and also deliver the goods with the bat.

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

The WTC final will begin tomorrow at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.