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Team India set to play two-match T20I series against Ireland in June after IPL 2026

Team India set to play two-match T20I series against Ireland in June after IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced India's two-match T20I series against Ireland in June, with games scheduled for June 26 and 28.

BCCI announces India''s T20I series against Ireland (Source: IANS)

Defending champion India are set to face Ireland in a two-match T20I series on June 26 and 28, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday. The fixtures will serve as a lead-up to India’s upcoming white-ball tour of England.

Both matches are scheduled to be played in Belfast, marking India’s return to the venue for the first time since 2007.

In an official statement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah highlighted that this will be India’s fourth tour of Ireland in the past eight years, following previous visits in 2018, 2022, and 2023.

The announcement was made by BCCI just two days after Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West had already confirmed the series. The update was shared while revealing that Paul Stirling has decided to step down as Ireland’s T20I captain.

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India are scheduled to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test in June

India are scheduled to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series ending on June 20, following which they will head to England next for a white-ball tour featuring five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to 19.

In recent years, India have made frequent trips to Ireland, touring the country three times in the past seven years and attracting impressive crowds at Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin.

Earlier, Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West had mentioned that the series against India is a key part of their plans for the upcoming summer.

“With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June,” West had said.

Paul Stirling to step down as reland’s T20I captain

Meanwhile, Paul Stirling’s decided to step down as Ireland’s T20I captain after a disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Ireland were knocked out in the group stage, managing just one win in four matches, with defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, while their game against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain.

“While I will be stepping away from the T20 captaincy, I remain fully committed to the Ireland team and will continue in my role as ODI captain. I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself and making the strongest possible contribution on the field,” Stirling said.

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