Perth, Australia: Team India had a wonderful day at Rottnest Island, Western Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to start on 16th October.

Rottnest Island is famous for its laid back atmosphere and beautiful beaches. It lies just 19 kilometres offshore from Perth surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Here the locals go to swim, surf, snorkel, fish and relax. Surrounded by coral reefs and shipwrecks, the diving and snorkelling is out-of-this-world. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Weightlifting Skills in Gym, Video Goes VIRAL

Coming up soon on https://t.co/OCK6Wj6LYv!#TeamIndia‘s fun day out at the Rottnest Island 🌞🏖️ 📸- Tourism Australia pic.twitter.com/iLeybWb0rQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022



India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in the 1st Practice match, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 52 and Arshdeep Singh’s 3/6.

Brief Scores- India: 158 for 6 (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Hardik Pandya 27, Deepak Hooda 22), WA XI: 145 for 8 (Sam Fanning 58, Arshdeep Singh 3/6, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26)

The Men in Blue will play the second practice match against the same team tomorrow from 4:00 PM IST.

News coming in that Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup, with Shami been considered as the front-runner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member team as per a report by Sport Tak.

The report also said that all of the three players will be flying out to Australia tomorrow and none of the other reserves will fly out. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury, that’s why Thakur has been included in the team.

India SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India play their opening match at the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.