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Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: Shreyas Iyer to be named CAPTAIN, will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi…

The BCCI senior selection committe will meet to announce the squads for T20I series vs Ireland and England as well as Asian Games 2026 and also reveal the new Indian captain replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: June 6, 2026 9:11 AM IST
Team India
Team India T20I squad will be selected in Mumbai on Saturday. (Image: AI)

Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to meet in Mumbai on Saturday morning to pick T20I squads for the tour of Ireland and England followed by Asian Games 2026 in Japan in September. The biggest talking point in the selection meeting will be the appointment of Shreyas Iyer as India’s newest T20I captain replacing T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav at the helm.

Suryakumar Yadav is not only set to be sacked as captain but he is also likely to be dropped altogether from the T20I squad due to poor form with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2026 and the IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians. Iyer is likely to find his place in the T20 squad in place of Suryakumar Yadav after being ignored for T20 World Cup 2026.

Read more: Team India announcement for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar's PC LIVE on TV in India

The other major debate will be weather 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally get his maiden call-up to the senior men’s team for a potential international debut. Sooryavanshi has become eligible to play for Team India after turning 15 years of age in March this year.

The Rajasthan Royals opener set the IPL 2026 season on fire and became the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap with 776 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 237.3. The selectors will be picking T20I squads for two-match series vs Ireland starting on June 26, five-match series against England in July followed by Asian Games 2026 in Japan in September.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will be addressing the media at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai from 1pm IST onwards on Saturday.

Check out Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 6, 2026 9:11 AM IST

    Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is all set to be announced as the new captain of the Indian T20I team. Iyer will take over from Suryakumar Yadav – the third different captain Indian captain we will have in the last two years. Iyer is expected to replace Suryakumar Yadav as a player in T20I squad as well.

  • Jun 6, 2026 8:49 AM IST

    Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get chance to create history? The selectors should announce maiden call-up for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the T20I squad. If he makes his India debut against Ireland or England, Sooryavanshi will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become youngest-ever cricketer to play international cricket for India.

  • Jun 6, 2026 8:27 AM IST

    Team India T20 Squad Announcement Live: Suryakumar Yadav is set to become only the third captain ever to be dropped immediately after leading is team to a World Cup title. Suryakumar Yadav was skipper of Indian side which won T20 World Cup 2026 crown in March this year. Pakistan’s Imran Khan and Australia’s Michael Clarke never played international cricket after winning ODI World Cup 1996 and 2015 respectively.

  • Jun 6, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Team India T20 squad selection which will take place in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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