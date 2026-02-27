Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Qualification Scenario: Suryakumar Yadav’s side in ‘quarterfinal’ clash vs West Indies, here’s WHY

Home

Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Qualification Scenario: Suryakumar Yadavs side in quarterfinal clash vs West Indies, heres WHY

The winner of final Super 8 match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will book their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal.

Team India need a win over West Indies in final Super 8 match to reach T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: The two matches of Group 1 in Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday have made the equation very clear in the race to the semifinals. South Africa’s nine-wicket win over West Indies have assured them of a berth in the last four stage, while Team India have kept their hopes alive as well with a 72-run win over Zimbabwe. Now the final game of Group 1 between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday is a virtual ‘quarterfinal’ clash as the winner of the game will book their place in the semifinal with South Africa.

Defending champions Team India are still currently in third place with 2 points from 2 matches – same as West Indies but with an NRR of -0.100 while Shai Hope’s team have a run-rate of +1.791. But a win for Team India on Sunday will help them jump over West Indies into second spot with 4 points and march in to the quarterfinal with NRR not playing any part in the equation.

Even if the Proteas lose to Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, they will still qualify for the semifinal as only one out of India or West Indies can reach 4 points like them while Zimbabweans can only managed 2 points at best.

Super 8 Group 1 — Points Table & Scenario: Qualification Scenario:

• India must beat West Indies to reach semis

• ️ West Indies need win or no result vs India

• South Africa already through

What will happen if the India vs West Indies match is washed out?

Co-hosts Team India will be praying for clear weather for their final Super 8 match in Kolkata on Sunday. If the match against West Indies by chance if washed out due to rain, it will mean that the Windies will progress into the semifinals at the expense of Team India even with both teams level on 3 points each.

West Indies will move into the last stage if they are level on points with Team India thanks to their superior net run-rate of +1.791 to India’s -0.100.

“I think we wanted to leave everything behind. We didn’t think too much about what we did in the league stage or what we did in the last game in Ahmedabad. But thoroughly, we had a slide which our video analyst had made for all the batters and all the bowlers, what we did over the year. We saw that slide, took a lot of positivity from that,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

“I think when we are in such a situation, we’ll have to be more courageous in taking calls and there’s no other option other than taking that positive route. When we reach Kolkata, definitely we’ll sit down, think about that game. But currently, a day off tomorrow, travel and relax,” he added.

