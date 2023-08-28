Home

Team India to Announce Their ODI World Cup 2023 Squad on September 3 – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: That will also give the selectors another chance to see who is good enough to make the ODI WC squad.

Team India Squad (Image: File Photo)

Mumbai: As Rohit Sharma-led Team India get ready for the Asia Cup, the selectors would be chalking out combinations and players as they would have to announce the ODI squad for the upcoming World Cup as well. It is a no-brainer that most players featuring in the Asia Cup squad would be part that the ODI WC team. Yet, there has to be an official announcement and as per reports that would happen on the day after India takes on Pakistan in their first Asia Cup game at Kandy on September 2. As per a report on Sports Tak, the Indian team for the ODI WC would be announced on September 3.

Meanwhile, Team India has been practising in full swing for the Asia Cup. India last won the tournament back in 2018 and a good performance in this year’s edition will set the tone for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the team but the former has picked up a niggle and that’s puts his participation in the first match in doubt. It is expected that he will be back from the second match onwards.

The Asia Cup starts on August 30 with the first match between co-host Pakistan and Nepal. India will kick-start their campaign against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 2nd September in Sri Lanka.

Indai Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

