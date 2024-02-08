Home

Sports

Team India To Assemble In Rajkot On February 12 For Third Test | Check Details

Team India To Assemble In Rajkot On February 12 For Third Test | Check Details

India is yet to announce their squad for the remaning Test matches. There are reports that Ravindra Jadeja will likely to make a comeback in the third Test match.

Team India To Assemble In Rajkot On February 12 For Third Test | Check Details

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team who featured in the first two Test matches against England is currently on a break because of the long gap between the second and third Test match in the ongoing series of five Test match.

Trending Now

England team is currently in Abu Dhabi spending time with their families as the visitors camped in Abu Dhabi ahead of the series and will fly back to the city on Wednesday.

You may like to read

Team India will assemble in Rajkot on February 12 and will have their first training session the next day ahead of the third Test vs England which gets underway on February 15.

There are reports that the star batter Virat Kohli will miss the third Test match as well due to a family emergency. Kohli was last featured in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Kohli was the part of first two Test matches but he asked for a break citing personal reasons.

On January 22, BCCI announced that Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests for “personal reasons”. Kohli had landed in Hyderabad the same morning to join the Indian squad, but flew out the same day. The BCCI has not made any further comment on Kohli’s absence since that statement, which said: “Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.”

On the other hand, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja got injured in the first Test match and they missed the second match. Currently both players are in NCA Bengaluru.

India is yet to announce their squad for the remaning Test matches. There are reports that Ravindra Jadeja will likely to make a comeback in the third Test match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.