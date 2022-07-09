New Delhi: Team India will travel to Zimbabwe for a 3-match ODI series starting mid-August. As per a report from Cricbuzz, all three matches will be played in the capital Harare at the Harare Sports Club. The matches have been tentatively scheduled on 18, 20 and 22 August.

As per another developement, former India cricketer VVS Laxman will accompany the side along with the young team. The three matches, part of the ICC One-Day Super League are important for the home team as the points from the series will count towards the qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup.

However, these are not as important for India, the hosts of the event, as they had directly qualified for the mega-event taking place in October 2023.

Notably, the six ODIs India are slated to play back-to-back this month, against England and the West Indies, are not part of the ICC One-Day Super League.

“We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series,” a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official said on Friday.

“It’s a big opportunity for the players to play against the Indian players and for the cricketing fraternity in Zimbabwe. It will create a lot of interest amongst the younger generation to take up this game. Overall, the series is very good for Zimbabwe cricket,” said Lalchand Rajput, the former coach of the side, who has now been re-designated as the Technical Director.

On the other hand, Dave Houghton is the head coach of the Craig Ervin-led side.

The tour to Zimbabwe is the first for India in six years. The last time India was there was when MS Dhoni-led side had played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

Inputs from IANS