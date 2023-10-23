Home

Team India Will Stay Back in Dharamshala For Two Days After New Zealand Game – REPORT

Team India: Up until now, the team was leaving for the next venue just after the game got over, but the drill is set to change.

Dharamshala: So yes, after the four-wicket win against New Zealand, Team India will now play their next match against England on Sunday. With it being a seven-day gap between the two games, the team has decided to stay in Dharamshala for the next two days before travelling to Lucknow for their next game. Up until now, the team was leaving for the next venue just after the game got over, but the drill is set to change.

“The team will not travel today and will stay back in Dharamsala for two days. They will be resting before preparations for the next game in Lucknow begin,” a BCCI official said a leading website.

