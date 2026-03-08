‘Remember the Name’, Team India champion of T20 World Cup 2026 with record-breaking win over New Zealand

Home

Team India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win T20 World Cup 2026 title and become first side to win back-to-back crowns.

Team India celebrate after picking up a wicket in T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India rewrote history and did it in style as they lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times, they became first to defend their title and first to win the crown at home. It was a night of many ‘firsts’ as they completely out-classed the Black Caps by a massive 96 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side posted a massive 255 for 5 – the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup final and also became the first team where the top-three batters all notched up half-centuries in the final. After a disastrous run till the final, world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma couldn’t have chosen a better time to strike form – smashing a 18-ball fifty en route to scoring 52 and putting on 98 runs in the first 7 overs with Sanju Samson.

The new Chennai Super Kings recruit just continued his golden form, becoming only the thid batter after Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi to score back-to-back fifties in semifinals and final of the T20 World Cup. In fact, Samson went only to complete his third fifty in the tournament on the trot after scoring 97 not out in the Super 8 game vs West Indies. Samson smashed Virat Kohli’s record by become the Indian batter with most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, ending the 2026 campaign with 321 runs in only 5 matches.

Samson (89, 46b, 5×4, 8×6) put on 105 runs for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (54, 25b, 4×4, 4×4) – who ended up with 317 runs in the 2026 edition of the tournament. Although New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham claimed three wickets in an over to dismiss Samson, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – for a duck – but it wasn’t enough to stop the Indian juggernaut.

Shivam Dube put the finishing touches to the Indian innings by smashing Neesham for 24 runs in the final over of the innings with 2 sixes and 3 fours.

Jasprit Bumrah magic derails Black Caps

The New Zealand chase never got going as Jasprit Bumrah produced another night of magic at his homeground. The Mumbai Indians pacer claimed 4/15 – including the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, dismissed off the first ball of his spell just like he dismissed Harry Brook in the semifinal vs England.

Bumrah dismissed New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner for 43 off 35, James Neesham for 8 and Matt Henry for 0 – all bowled – to produced the best bowling figures ever in a T20 World Cup final ever. He ended up as the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the tournament and was named ‘Player of the Match’ in the final for his stunning display as well.

Although New Zealand opener Tim Seifert smashed a brilliant 50 but the effort was just not enough on the face of India’s massive score. With 5 massive sixes, Seifert ended up with 52 off 26 balls but Axar Patel chipped in with 3/27 to back up Bumrah’s brilliant effort to bundle out New Zealand for 159.

It is also India’s first-ever win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in their 4th match and it couldn’t have come at a grander stage. Before the 2026 final, India had lost all three matches to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav has now become just the 4th Indian captain after Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win the World Cup title.

