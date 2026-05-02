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Team India Women announce their squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Team India Women announce their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin on June 12, 2026. It will be interesting to see how the teams will play and which side will be going to rule the tournament and win it. England and Wales are all set to host this tournament.
For this highly-intense tournament, team India Women’s have officially announced their squad.
Team India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Shama, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
The wait is over! ⌛
Presenting #TeamIndia’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Let’s bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026
Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Harmapreet Kaur is all set to handle the responsibility of the team and led them towards another title. Under her leadership, team India Women’s achieved many big milestones. It will be interesting to see how she will handle the team towards another title triumph.
Under her captaincy, team India Women’s achieved one of the biggest milestones as they won their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the tournament in Navi Mumbai.
Speaking about Team India Women’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, team India Women is set to play their first match against their arch-rivals, Pakistan Women on June 14, at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Following the second match, the Indian team will play against Netherlands Women on June 17, at the Headingley Carnegie, Leeds.
The third match, team India Women’s will play against South Africa Women on June 21, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford. The fourth match, they will face Bangladesh Women. The last match, they will play against their well-known rivals, Australia Women.
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