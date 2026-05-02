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Team India Women announce their squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026

Team India Women announce their squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Team India Women announce their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Team India Women announce their squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin on June 12, 2026. It will be interesting to see how the teams will play and which side will be going to rule the tournament and win it. England and Wales are all set to host this tournament.

For this highly-intense tournament, team India Women’s have officially announced their squad.

Team India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Shama, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

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