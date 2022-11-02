Adelaide: Team India’s sidearm thrower Raghu won hearts during India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup game at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, when he ran around the ground with a brush in his hand to clean the shoes of Indian players to prevent them from slipping due to the wet conditions.Also Read - Virat Kohli Says He Was Grinning From Ear to Ear When Australia Won the Rights For T20 World Cup

During Bangladesh's run-chase, the game was halted due to rain and when the match resumed, the outfield was quite wet. Raghu made sure everything was in order and went to his players and cleaned their shoes with a brush, so that they don't slip and fall while bowling or fielding.

India’s sidearm thrower ‘Raghu’ ran around the ground with a brush in his hand to clean the shoes of Indian Players. Due to rain, there was a possibility of players slipping with wet shoes but he ensured it doesn’t happen. Great Job!!#INDvsBAN #ViratKohli #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/0Uc0BYL14d — Palash Naidu (@NaiduPalash) November 2, 2022



Off field hero of Indian team. He is India’s sidearm thrower Raghu who is running around the ground with a brush in hand to clean the shoes of Indian players to avoid the possibility of them sleeping.#T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli #Rain #KLRahul #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/d3BdJkHn5M — Rajan Rai (@RajanRa05092776) November 2, 2022

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

Needing 20 off last over, young Arshdeep Singh showed ice-cool temperament despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and four as he bowled couple of perfect yorker length deliveries to seal the tie.