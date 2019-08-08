Dream11 Team Prediction

Team Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match SS vs LT at Woodbridge Road, Guildford: In their first outing of the season, defending champions Surrey Stars came on top of Yorkshire Diamonds in a nail-biter. Playing the away match, Surrey batted first to post a commendable total of 130 on a slow Leeds wicket. Banking on some good death over bowling, Surrey successfully defeated the total and opener their campaign with a 9-run win.

Lancashire, on the other hand, started their tournament on the losing against Southern Vipers. Bowling first, Lancashire conceded a mammoth total of 166. In the second innings they were off to a good start as Georgie Boyce and Tahlia McGrath, with scores of 43 and 28 respectively, gave the team a breezy start. But the other batswomen failed to keep in pace with the increasing run-rate and eventually Lancashire fell short by 34 runs.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey Stars and Lancashire Thunders will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Taylor.

Batswomen: Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Bryony Smith.

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath (C), Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Dane van Niekerk (VC).

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Marsh.

Surrey Stars and Lancashire Thunders My Dream11 Team

Sarah Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Bryony Smith, Tahlia McGrath (C), Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Dane van Niekerk (VC), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Marsh.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders Probable Playing 11

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Grace Gibbs.

Lancashire Thunders: Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb.

SQUADS–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Grace Gibbs, Gwenan Davies, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Eva Gray.

Lancashire Thunders: Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Danielle Collins, Alice Dyson, Ria Fackrell.

