Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee chief Yoshiro Mori has said it won't be possible to delay the quadrennial event by two years after fears that a 12-month delay won't be enough to ensure a safe environment.

The rising pressure from all quarters had pushed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announcing last month delay of the Summer Games in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will now start from July 21,2021.

Kyodo News Agency quoted Mori as saying that there's 'absolutely no' chance of another delay. "Also thinking about athletes and issues over Games management, it is technically difficult to delay it by two years," Mori was quoted as saying.

He also said that there should be a review of the Olympic ceremonies (opening and closing) to incorporate the message of the world’s battle against coronavirus. “If the Tokyo Games can be held, it will be a proof that we overcame one of the largest disasters that humankind has faced. We have been tasked with something very challenging,” Mori said.

A Japanese virus expert Kentaro Iwata had said expressed his reservations regarding the new dates.

He argues that holding the games, which will see athletes from across the globe and fans thronging to Japan, will need the virus to be contained everywhere. “To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University, had said.

Meanwhile, a member of the organising committee has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

“The organizing committee has identified those who have had close contact with the patient and entered them in home isolation from today, while the floor where the individual worked will be closed off and disinfected,” the committee said in a statement.

Globally, over 2.7 million people have been infected by the virus and more than 1.7 million have died due to it.