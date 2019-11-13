Tearaway pace bowler Naseem Shah is creating just the right amount of noise ahead of what could be his maiden Test for Pakistan if he’s announced in the playing XI for the first of the two-Test series against Australia that gets underway at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.
Naseem Shah, all of just 16 years of age, touted to be an exciting prospect, displayed his credentials during Pakistan’s warm-up game against Australia XI at Perth Stadium on Wednesday which ended in a draw with the tourists making a strong statement with the pink ball.
Naseem, who did not bowl in the first innings, delivered a cracking spell of fast bowling that culminated in the teenager dismissing Marcus Harris (20) with a fearsome bouncer that caught the left-hander’s edge. He finished with figures of 1-21 in the match.
Videos of Naseem’s incredible control coupled with raw pace went viral on social media with many, including Ian Bishop eagerly awaiting the youngster’s speculated Test debut.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Naseem’s bowling:
The two Tests will be in Brisbane (Nov 21-25) and Adelaide (Nov 29-Dec 03).
Naseem was in the news earlier this week after he was unable to travel back to Pakistan to attend the funeral of his mother, who suddenly passed away. “Nasim [Shah] was to miss his mother’s funeral even if he left for Pakistan at the earliest. Therefore, after consultation with his family, he has decided to stay back,” a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.com.
Pakistan’s pace attack consists 16-year-old Shah and 19-year-old Musa Khan who have played just five and seven first-class matches respectively. And going by Naseem’s showing in the warm-up match, it won’t be long till he earns his first Test cap.