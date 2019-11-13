Tearaway pace bowler Naseem Shah is creating just the right amount of noise ahead of what could be his maiden Test for Pakistan if he’s announced in the playing XI for the first of the two-Test series against Australia that gets underway at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.

Naseem Shah, all of just 16 years of age, touted to be an exciting prospect, displayed his credentials during Pakistan’s warm-up game against Australia XI at Perth Stadium on Wednesday which ended in a draw with the tourists making a strong statement with the pink ball.

Naseem, who did not bowl in the first innings, delivered a cracking spell of fast bowling that culminated in the teenager dismissing Marcus Harris (20) with a fearsome bouncer that caught the left-hander’s edge. He finished with figures of 1-21 in the match.

🔥 Smoke! 🔥 16-year-old Naseem Shah impressed with his serious pace against the Australia A top order. #AUSAvPAK pic.twitter.com/tHx9XEK9BS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 13, 2019

Videos of Naseem’s incredible control coupled with raw pace went viral on social media with many, including Ian Bishop eagerly awaiting the youngster’s speculated Test debut.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Naseem’s bowling:

Naseem Shah looks a serious prospect. 16 years old, just lost his mum two days ago, has spent the last few overs giving Usman Khawaja a serious working over in the Australia A v Pakistan match https://t.co/SxnnhqYOWE — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) November 13, 2019

Naseem Shah the real deal. Can’t wait for the GABBA Test. Face bowling at its best. #AUSvPAK #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 13, 2019

Blessing your timeline with a talent that is Naseem Shah. Masha’Allah nazar na lage iss bowling action ko ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZZgOM8g1a — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 13, 2019

Mini #Thread What’s this lad!!! Naseem Shah is a rock star in the making. His mother passed away on Monday. Shah chose to stay back with the team and not attend the funeral. Then does this. Go well! #AUSAvPAK pic.twitter.com/cjPLE1Ymq4 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 13, 2019

China produces plastic, Germany produces cars, the Middle East produces oil and Pakistan produces fast bowlers. They have an outrageous production line of pace bowling talent. Naseem Shah looks very exciting indeed. #AUSAvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 13, 2019

The two Tests will be in Brisbane (Nov 21-25) and Adelaide (Nov 29-Dec 03).

Naseem was in the news earlier this week after he was unable to travel back to Pakistan to attend the funeral of his mother, who suddenly passed away. “Nasim [Shah] was to miss his mother’s funeral even if he left for Pakistan at the earliest. Therefore, after consultation with his family, he has decided to stay back,” a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.com.

Pakistan’s pace attack consists 16-year-old Shah and 19-year-old Musa Khan who have played just five and seven first-class matches respectively. And going by Naseem’s showing in the warm-up match, it won’t be long till he earns his first Test cap.