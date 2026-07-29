Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to vice-captain East Zone in upcoming Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performances in Zimbabwe have now been rewarded with greater responsibility at the domestic level

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/teenage-sensation-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-set-to-vice-captain-east-zone-in-upcoming-duleep-trophy-8487727/ Copy

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half-century during the third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s remarkable rise in Indian cricket continued on Tuesday after he was named vice-captain of the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. At just 15 years of age, the left-handed opener has been handed a leadership role in one of India’s biggest domestic red-ball tournaments, underlining the faith selectors have shown in his ability and maturity.

East Zone will be led by India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, while experienced pacer Mohammed Shami also features in the squad.

The appointment comes soon after Sooryavanshi enjoyed a memorable T20I series in Zimbabwe, where he announced himself on the international stage. The youngster finished as the Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs in three matches at an average of 50.33.

Also Read: Meet Harjinder Kaur, changes colour of CWG medal with…

His fearless batting at the top of the order gave India quick starts throughout the series and played a key role in the team’s 3-0 clean sweep.

One of the biggest highlights of the tour came in the opening T20I in Harare. Chasing 126, Sooryavanshi smashed his maiden international half-century, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls.

He struck four fours and four sixes during his 50-run knock, helping India complete the chase comfortably with more than six overs to spare. The innings showcased his aggressive approach and ability to dominate bowling attacks despite his young age.

His performances in Zimbabwe have now been rewarded with greater responsibility at the domestic level. While the Duleep Trophy is known for testing players in the longer format, the vice-captaincy offers Sooryavanshi another opportunity to develop as a leader while sharing the dressing room with senior players such as Kishan and Shami.

Sooryavanshi’s journey over the past few months has been nothing short of impressive. From making headlines with his fearless batting to winning the Player of the Series award for India and now being appointed East Zone’s vice-captain, the youngster continues to take rapid strides.

With the Duleep Trophy set to begin next month, all eyes will be on the Bihar batter as he looks to carry his white-ball form into the red-ball competition and continue his rapid progress in Indian cricket.