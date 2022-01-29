TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TEL vs BEN at Sheraton Grand Whitefield:

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TEL vs BEN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Kabaddi Hints – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Fantasy Kabaddi Tips Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will start place at 8:30 PM IST – January 29.

Toss: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Abozar Mighani, Amit, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Darshan J, Maninder Singh, Rajnish.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

TEL vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans: Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh