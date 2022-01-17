TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TEL vs BEN at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: The second game of the night will feature Telugu Titans, who are yet to register a win this season, and defending champions Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warrior have a win and a tie in their last two matches. Maninder Singh has been the sole performer for the Warriors with their Irani combo of Abozar Mighani and Mohammad Nabibakhsh not at their usual best. The Titans have had an equally challenging season. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal have performed admirably in the raiding department, but the team has often lacked the composure required to clinch the wins. The Titans' plan should be to stop Maninder at all costs. Sandeep Kandola will be the main man for the job but stopping the Bengal captain will require a team effort. Titans also need to use all-rounder Adarsh more effectively. He has found points in his limited opportunities to raid and can be a surprise element for the Warriors. Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, TEL vs BEN Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction game, TEL vs BEN Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will start place at 8:30 PM IST – January 17.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Abozar Mighani, Amit, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Darshan J, Maninder Singh, Rajnish.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

TEL vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Darshan J, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.